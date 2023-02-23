CT Interactive strikes a new distribution deal with QTech Games

CT Interactive’s content will be available on the QTech Games platform, primarily targeting the Asian market as well as Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

Press release.- During this year’s ICE London edition, CT Interactive signed a distribution deal with QTech Games. Through this agreement, CT Interactive’s content would become available on the QTech Games platform, mainly targeting the Asian market and also Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

Milena Tsankarska, head of business development EMEA at CT Interactive, said: “This deal will help us step into new markets in Asia, thus expanding our presence by reaching new clientele in different markets, which is our long-term goal.

“We are very proud that we were able to sign such an important deal with one of the leading game distributors worldwide during the leading gaming exhibition ICE 2023.”

CT Interactive currently has a portfolio of 200+ games developed to appeal to different groups of players. The company is certified for 18 markets and is actively working on increasing this number.

“It is a milestone for our business that will lead to a significant expansion, bringing benefits such as increased revenue, improved brand recognition, and access to new markets,” Mrs Tsankarska added.

“Our company is honoured to have the best quality games of CT Interactive, which have won prestigious awards, available on our platform. This company has proved the standard of its products over the years, and we are sure that this move will be very beneficial for us,” commented Daniel Long CCO at QTech Games.