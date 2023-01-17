CT Interactive announces a new strategic deal with La Tinka

The global online content provider’s games are currently live with the La Tinka casino brand.

Press release.- CT Interactive’s market share in Peru has significantly risen with the latest deal made with La Tinka, which is one of the main operators in the territory of Peru. This move is part of the company’s strategy to increase its presence in Latin America.

After a successful integration process, the global online content provider’s games are currently live with the La Tinka casino brand.

“We are incredibly proud to work with one of the most popular operators in Peru. This deal is a great success for us, and we are honoured by the trust that the company has shown in our products,” said Diego Verano, Head of Business Development LaTAm at CT Inter-active.

Maria Jose Alfaro, Digital Business Manager of La Tinka, said: “The portfolio of CT Interactive is very specific because it offers both products that are mass-oriented and games that are created to suit specific interests. We believe that their content will provide great value to several of our client groups.”

