CT Interactive increases its presence in Lithuania after ICE

CT Interactive has expanded its reach in the Lithuanian market after announcing a new partnership with 7bet.lt.

Press release.- CT Interactive has sealed a deal with a new operator. During the leading gaming event in Europe – ICE London 2023, the global online provider penned an agreement with 7bet.lt.

The deal will see the games supplier bring its exclusive content to the casino brand`s players base, including the hit games Lucky Clover, 40 Treasures, and Banana Party.

Milena Tsankarska, head of business development EМЕА at CT Interactive, said: “We had an incredibly successful presentation at ICE London, and we are very proud to announce that we have reached new heights in the Lithuanian market with such as prosperous partner as 7bet.lt. It will be the second operator in the market we will have our content live with.”

She added that a new portion of CT Interactive`s fascinating games would be launched for the Lithuanian market by the end of the year providing the operators with more titles that will certainly keep players entertained.

Gintarė Karvelytė, casino product manager at 7bet.lt commented: “We are very impressed by CT Interactive’s content. We are honoured to say that the exclusive package of games will be available with us. This is one of the keys to our company’s success”.