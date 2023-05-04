CT Interactive strikes a major partnership with Skilrock Technologies

CT Interactive has partnered with Skilrock to expand its global reach and provide its award-winning slot games to Skilrock’s Latin American and African markets.

Press release.- CT Interactive keeps expanding its global reach through a Skil-rock deal. The agreement will enable Skilrock, which has a strong presence in the Latin American and African markets, to offer its clients a spectacular portfolio of award-winning slot games.

Milena Tsankarska, head of Business Development EMEA at CT Interactive, commented: “We are extremely happy about our recent partnership with Skilrock as it gives us the opportunity to appeal to the African and Latin American audience with one of the markets’ giants that knows how to successfully interact with the local players. This deal is an incredible opportunity for our mix of games to become visible to a larger audience in these regions”.

Skilrock is a technology platform & service provider to the Global Lottery & Gaming Industry with a strong presence across continents. Skilrock offers the INFINITI gaming platform – a true Omni-Channel, Omni-Gaming Platform that can serve any lottery or gaming operator anywhere in the world. INFINITI serves Retail, iGaming & Self-Service Channels with equal ease.

“Our company has increased its Latin American and African presence significantly over the last year. We are very pleased to enter into a partnership with a company which has reached into markets with huge and relatively untapped potential, such as Latin America and Africa”, added Antonio Donov, Business Development Manager EMEA at CT Interactive.

CT Interactive is a global online game supplier with a long history in the gaming world. The brand’s games are certified for more than 17 markets worldwide, and they have helped over 1,500 online casinos enrich their offerings and attract new clients.

Sujit Lahiry, executive director & CEO at Skilrock Technologies, commented on the agreement by saying: “We’re honoured to have integrated CT Interactive’s exciting content onto our platform. The brand has established itself as one of the best suppliers in the sector, and we are happy that through this deal we will give our players access to some of the finest content available”.