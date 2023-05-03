CT Interactive’s content certified for Georgia

Local brands have already contacted CT Interactive’s representatives to learn about the new package of games.

This action follows the company’s strategy to increase its presence in regulated markets around the world.

Press release.- CT Interactive has certified more than 190 games for the territory of Georgia. From now on, the Georgian operators will have access to the exclusive portfolio of the global casino content provider.

Dimitar Muhovski, chief development officer in Georgia & Central Asia at CT Interactive, expressed his excitement by commenting: “It is a great honour for our company that such a large portion of our content has been approved for the Georgian market”. He also added that the local brands have already contacted CT Interactive’s representatives to learn about the new package of games.

The award-winning portfolio of the company includes games like Wild Clover, Win Storm, HOT 7s X 2, Bavarian Forest, Clover Party, Pot of Luck, Pot of Jewels, Lucky Clover, Purple Fruits, Big Joker and more.

“The Georgian players will have the chance to enjoy very high-quality products. Last year, our slot game Win Storm won the Online Game of the Year Award during the BEGE Awards 2022, and we are very proud of this achievement”, said Muhovski.

Over the years, the brand’s products have proven their quality and have helped more than 1,500 casinos worldwide to improve their customers’ experience. The company regularly manages to release new, exciting games.

For the past six months, new portions of CT Interactive’s content have been certified for Spain, Italy, Colombia, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Romania, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovakia, and Bulgaria. This action follows the company’s strategy to increase its presence in regulated markets around the world.

See also: CT Interactive expands Czech market share with 10 new games and Hot Luck Jackpot