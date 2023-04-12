CT Interactive expands Czech market share with 10 new games and Hot Luck Jackpot

CT Interactive secures certificate for 10 new games and Hot Luck Jackpot, continuing to expand market share in the Czech Republic.

Press release.- CT Interactive continues to increase its market share in the Czech Republic. The company was granted with a certificate for a package of 10 more games and the Hot Luck Jackpot.

“We are very excited about our next step in the Czech market which we value very much”, said Milena Tsankarska, business development EMEA at CT Interactive. “We see a lot of potential in this market, and this is why we are going to provide to all of the local operators we work with more of our exciting content”, commented Mrs Tsankarska.

The list of certified games consists of the most popular names such as Bavarian Forest, Big Joker, Brilliants on Fire, Dark Woods, Fortune Pig, Fruity Hot, Hot 7 ‘s X2, Mystic Moon, Pick the Pig and The Power of Ankh. The portfolio for the Chech market contains also Hot Luck Jackpot.

“The certified content contains some of our best-selling games and it is ready for launch with the operators”, added Ivan Zoumpalov, manager business development at CT Interactive for the Czech Republic market.