CT Interactive signs a strategic partnership with LiveScore Bet

Together, they plan to offer an enriched gaming experience, tailored to the preferences of these diverse markets.

Press release.- CT Interactive has signed a partnership with the sportsbook brand, LiveScore Bet. The deal marks a significant milestone for both companies, combining CT Interactive’s innovative gaming technology with LiveScore Bet’s extensive reach and user engagement.

LiveScore Bet’s product offering is headlined by its standout first-to-market free-to-play ‘LiveScore Bet Squads’ product. The partnership with CT Interactive highlights Bet’s ambition to continue creating innovative concepts for its users.

Lachezar Petrov, CEO of CT Interactive, commented: “We are always very proud when we receive an opportunity to collaborate with another renowned company, such as Livescore Bet. It is a brand that is developing very well, and we are sure that with our products, they will enrich their offerings and attract new clients”.

LiveScore Bet is a sportsbook offering customers in the UK, Ireland, Nigeria and the Netherlands a new and improved betting experience within the LiveScore ecosystem. Building on the existing user relationship with the trusted LiveScore brand that is already a core part of the live sports experience, the company seeks to deliver a best-in-class product and represents a new opportunity for customers to bet responsibly.



Sam Sadi, CEO of LiveScore Group, commented: “Partnering with CT Interactive allows us to broaden our service offerings and engage our audience in new and exciting ways. By integrating CT Interactive’s cutting-edge gaming solutions, we can offer our users a more diverse and entertaining experience. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration”.

See also: CT Interactive unveils innovative TURBO mechanic with a new slot release