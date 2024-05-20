CT Interactive unveils innovative TURBO mechanic with a new slot release 

The game also features free games that can be retriggered, adding to the excitement.

Press release.- CT Interactive has added a brand-new game mechanic called TURBO to its portfolio of slots. The company’s latest release, Lucky Kiwi, offers innovative gameplay that enhances the player experience.

In the TURBO game, instead of a limited number of paylines, each symbol on a reel can form a pay line with every other symbol on adjacent reels. It doesn’t matter where the symbols in a winning combination appear on a reel; the only important thing is that they appear.

In Lucky Kiwi, winning combinations are formed by matching symbols on adjacent reels from left to right, regardless of their position on each reel. This often results in hundreds of ways to win.

The new TURBO game offers players more flexibility and frequent wins compared to traditional payline slots. Wins are paid if 2, 3, 4, or 5 of the same symbols or Wild symbols appear on 2, 3, 4, or 5 adjacent reels. If there are two or more of the same symbols or Wild symbols on the same reel in a winning combination, the combination will be awarded once for each symbol.

The game also features free games that can be retriggered, adding to the excitement. The real adventure begins when the Wild Lucky Kiwi symbol appears, multiplying winnings up to x4 in the base game and up to x9 in the Free Games.

