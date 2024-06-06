CT Interactive goes live with BetHub

CT Interactive continues to solidify its presence in the Bulgarian market.

Press release.- CT Interactive has strengthened its presence in Bulgaria by partnering with BetHub, one of the country’s newest licensed online betting operators. The partnership is a strategic move to bring CT Interactive’s diverse portfolio of over 200 HTML5 games to a wider audience and enhance the gaming landscape in Bulgaria.

Silvia Hristova, head of CRM at CT Interactive, expressed her confidence in the partnership: “Our full range of gaming solutions, coupled with the innovative Hotluck Jackpot, will captivate BetHub’s online audience and offer a compelling and exciting gaming experience.’’

Antonio Donov, business development manager EMEA at CT Interactive, highlighted, “The collaboration with BetHub is a testament to CT Interactive’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences. Our partnership opens new doors for both innovation and entertainment in the dynamic Bulgarian online gaming landscape”.

As CT Interactive continues to solidify its presence in the Bulgarian market, this collaboration with BetHub represents a mutual commitment to delivering cutting-edge gaming content and unparalleled experiences to the gaming community.

Kiril Naldzhiev, general manager at BetHub, said: “CT Interactive’s reputation precedes them and we are confident that this collaboration will position BetHub among the leading gaming platforms in Bulgaria. The rich portfolio of games, adaptable to any platform, will ensure that our players receive a diverse and engaging gaming experience”.