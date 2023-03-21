CT Interactive secures its Czech and Slovak presence through Leris partnership

Through this partnership, CT Interactive will be able to broaden the reach of its products in Slovakia and the Czech Republic,

Press release.- CT Interactive has signed a new strategic deal. Following its latest brand agreement with Casino Kartac and casino group MerkurXtip, the global gaming provider has added a new partner: Leris.

Through this partnership, CT Interactive will be able to broaden the reach of its products in Slovakia and the Czech Republic while further diversifying the content of the slots available on Leris’s platform.

“Leris is an extremely popular platform that is used by dozens of operators. We are very excited and honoured to partner with it”, said Ivan Zoumpalov, business development manager at CT Interactive. And he added: “This deal will strengthen our company’s presence on the European regulated market”.

See also: CT Interactive and GrooveGaming announce a new content distribution deal

“CT Interactive is a global online provider with an excellent reputation. Its products are offered on more than 1,500 platforms and we are proud to be part of this number”, commented a representative of Leris.