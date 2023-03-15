CT Interactive and GrooveGaming announce a new content distribution deal

Through this agreement, the innovative portfolio of CT Interactive will become available on the GrooveGaming website.

Press release.- CT Interactive has struck a distribution agreement with the aggregator GrooveGaming. The deal was finalised during the most significant gaming exhibition in the world – ICE London 2023.

Milena Tsankarska, head of business development EМЕА at CT Interactive, commented: “During the years GrooveGaming has won the reputation of one of the top platforms for casino content. We are very happy that our content will become available for more clients worldwide, and we plan to continue supplying the platform with our new games”.

Yahale Meltzer, COO and co-founder at Groove, added: “The products that CT Interactive offers are very high quality. They have developed games that appeal to many different groups of players. We are sure that our customers would appreciate the diversity of their content and enjoy the new games.”