CT Interactive live at another Czech operator

More and more operators are adding CT Interactive content.

After concluding multiple deals, the global content provider partnered with Casino Kartac.

Press release.- CT Interactive continues to expand its presence in the Czech Republic. Following its latest brand agreement with leading casino group MerkurXtip, the global gaming provider has added a new partner.

CT Interactive’s exclusive content is currently live at Casino Kartac. This comes as a result of CT Interactive’s very successful penetration of the market after concluding agreements with multiple Czech operators.

“We feel very honoured that our expansion process is as successful as it is. This deal is a result of the dedication of each team member and very hard work”, commented Ivan Zoumpalov, manager of business development at CT Interactive.

In turn, representatives of Casino Kartac announced: “The moment we went live with CT Interactive content, our customers showed incredible interest in it. We are happy to work with this provider and our company will look forward to more of their games soon.”