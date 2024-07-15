CT Interactive launches games on Juegalo.com, strengthening presence in LatAm

This partnership marks a significant step in CT Interactive’s strategic expansion within the Latin American market.

Press release.- CT Interactive has launched its games on Juegalo.com, a prominent Chilean online casino brand. This partnership marks a significant step in CT Interactive’s strategic expansion within the Latin American market, extending the company’s footprint in Chile.

The integration of CT Interactive’s diverse game portfolio on Juegalo.com offers players in Chile access to a wide range of high-quality, engaging, and regulation-compliant gaming content. This collaboration is a testament to CT Interactive’s commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences and strengthening its position in the burgeoning Latin American market.

Maximiliano Hoyl, head of BD and Providers at Juegalo.com, expressed his excitement about the new partnership: “We are thrilled to welcome CT Interactive’s games to Juegalo.com. Their reputation for delivering excellent gaming content aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our players with the best gaming experience. This collaboration underscores our dedication to offering diverse and high-quality entertainment options.”

This latest venture follows CT Interactive’s successful partnerships in Argentina, where their games have already gone live in multiple provinces with Jugadon.

Diego Verano, head of BD LatAm at CT Interactive, added: “The move into the Chilean market with Juegalo.com reinforces CT Interactive’s strategic focus on expanding its presence and influence across Latin America”. He continued by saying that Juegalo.com is a renowned online casino brand in Chile and a key player in the Chilean online gaming market.

See also: CT Interactive appoints Monika Zlateva as Chief Commercial Officer