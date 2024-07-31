CT Interactive certifies more games for the Georgian market

CT Interactive continues to pursue its strategy to improve the igaming landscape in Georgia.

Press release.- CT Interactive has certified 51 more games for the Georgian market and has given another step in its commitment to providing top-tier gaming content and enhancing the player experience in the Eastern European country.

Dimitar Muhovski, product analyst at CT Interactive, emphasised the importance of the new games certification: “The Georgian market has shown tremendous growth. By adding these 51 titles, we reaffirm our dedication to delivering premium gaming content that meets the preferences of our players.”

The new games include popular titles such as Doctor Winstein Buy Bonus, The Magic Goblet, Banana Merge, Mega Gnome, Hyper Cuber, and Fruits & Sweets. “These games, known for their engaging mechanics and high-quality graphics, are set to offer Georgian players a rich and diverse gaming experience,” the company said.

This expansion reflects CT Interactive’s broader strategy to enhance the gaming landscape in Georgia. “Our latest certified titles demonstrate our commitment to innovation and meeting market demands. These additions will further solidify our position among the leading gaming content providers in Georgia,” added Muhovski.

See also: CT Interactive launches games on Juegalo.com, strengthening presence in LatAm

The company’s dedication to compliance and quality ensures that all its games meet regulatory standards, providing a safe and enjoyable gaming environment for players. “As we grow, our focus remains on delivering high-quality gaming experiences. We are excited to see how these titles will be received by our partners and players,” stated Muhovski.

“This strategic update not only enhances CT Interactive’s portfolio but also demonstrates the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the gaming industry. With a robust selection of certified games, CT Interactive is well-positioned to continue its success and drive growth in the Georgian market,” said the company.