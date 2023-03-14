CT Interactive integrates content with REEVO platform

CT Interactive continues to expand and has just announced a new agreement with REEVO.

Press release.- CT Interactive integrates its content with REEVO, the B2B games provider and aggregator, and will further bolster its game distribution to more global partners.

The REEVO operator partners will have access to CT Interactive’s top-tier casino content with 200+ slot games, including the hit slot titles such as Fire Egg, Bombay Gems, the cascade game Treasure Chase.

Lachezar Petrov, CEO at CT Interactive, said “Both CT Interactive and REEVO are creative forces, and it is a pleasure to seal our partnership. We are delighted to add to REEVO’s fantastic gaming technology, both by adding our slots content and via their promotional tools that drive player engagement.”

Milena Tsankarska, head of business development EMEA at CT Interactive, added: “We are happy to have the opportunity to partner with REEVO. They will now have access to our portfolio of slot games, and we hope their players will like the diversity of titles we offer.”

Petra Maria Poola, head of sales at REEVO, said: “We are thrilled to partner with CT Interactive, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence. Together, we will be able to offer our clients an even more comprehensive suite of games, allowing them to differentiate further and compete more effectively.”