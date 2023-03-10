CT Interactive’s portfolio goes live with two more Italian sites

CT Interactive`s slot games are slowly but surely winning the hearts of online players.

CT Interactive is currently live at chescommessa.it and hcasino.it.

Press release.- CT Interactive is thrilled to announce that its content is currently live at two more brands of the Italian operator Slot Plus – chescommessa.it and hcasino.it.

CT Interactive`s slot games are slowly but surely winning the hearts of online players. Milena Tsankarska, head of business development of EMEA at CT Interactive, said: “Our motto is to offer our clients products that will guarantee the best possible experience with the highest-quality gaming content.

“We are very proud of the way our portfolio is accepted in the Italian market and that operators we have worked with in the past continue to reach for us and our new products.”

Last year, CT Interactive’s content went live with Signor-Bet.it – the main brand of Slot Plus.

Antonio Distante, director of Slot Plus, commented: “Product excellence has always been our top priority; this is the reason why we are very selective when it comes to partners, we collaborate with.

“The award-winning games of CT Interactive managed to impress us with their striking designs, amazing sounds, and dynamics. Their products have huge success with our clients, and this is why we continue to work with them.”

