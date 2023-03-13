CT Interactive representatives to attend Enada in Italy

The trade show will be held from 14-16 March in Rimini Expo Centre.

CT Interactive will showcase its latest products and innovations at Enada in Italy.

Press release.- CT Interactive team will visit the gaming exhibition Enada in Italy. The trade show will be held from 14-16 March in Rimini Expo Centre.

Heading to Rimini to meet with partners and new clients are Milena Tsankarska, head of Business Development EMEA at CT Interactive, and Antonio Donov, Business Development manager EMEA at CT Interactive. They will demonstrate during their meetings at the trade show the company`s vision and offerings over the coming months.

Milena Tsankarska, said: “Enada is a significant event for our company because the Italian market is of key importance to CT Interactive. Our games and jackpot were certified for the local market in 2021, and since then, we are successfully penetrating the jurisdiction with several content distribution deals.

“Our main goal is to help operators expand their game offering portfolio and attract new clients.”

Interested companies and potential clients have already booked meetings with the team to learn more about the company’s products.

Antonio Donov, added: “We are pleased that various operators are showing great interest in our portfolio. Our team is confident that through this exhibition, we will meet many new clients and strengthen our presence in Italy.”

CT Interactive’s portfolio goes live with two more Italian sites

CT Interactive is thrilled to announce that its content is currently live at two more brands of the Italian operator Slot Plus – chescommessa.it and hcasino.it.

CT Interactive`s slot games are slowly but surely winning the hearts of online players. Milena Tsankarska, head of business development of EMEA at CT Interactive, said: “Our motto is to offer our clients products that will guarantee the best possible experience with the highest-quality gaming content.

“We are very proud of the way our portfolio is accepted in the Italian market and that operators we have worked with in the past continue to reach for us and our new products.”

Last year, CT Interactive’s content went live with Signor-Bet.it – the main brand of Slot Plus.