CT Interactive prepares for an entrancing showcase at ICE

Press release.- On this year’s edition of ICE London, CT Interactive is ready for an entrancing showcase with its ever-expanding portfolio of products. The trade show participation is an exciting start for 2023, shaping up to be exceptional for the company.

Over the decades, the leading content gaming provider, which originates in CT Gaming, a company with 24 years of history that has become synonymous with performance, reliability and innovation in the land-based gaming industry, was able to enter dozens of regulated markets around the world. CT Interactive’s business underwent significant growth during the last two years. The company became a subsidiary of the public company Telematic Interactive Bulgaria AD, among the most actively traded companies on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

“We have witnessed a big expansion of CT Interactive in regulated markets around the globe. I am proud to say that today, almost all of the largest gaming platforms in the counties we are certified for offer our content.

“For us, it is an honour that those companies prefer us as partners. Our plans include to continue growing our global footprint in regulated markets, adding more additions to our team and further diversifying our wide-ranging and quality content,” said Martin Ivanov, Director of Business Development Americas.

The company offers a versatile catalogue of highly successful 200+ games, attractive Jackpots and gaming concepts, certified for over 17 markets.

During ICE 2023, CT Interactive will introduce cascading and cluster games, among others. CT Interactive’s content is a product of the expertise of a team with years of experience in the field. Milena Tsankarska, Head of Business Development EMEA, commented: “We are investing a lot in our team to be sure that they offer content that meets the highest industry standards. Each year the number of operators that prefer to use our products increases. This is only one of the proofs of the quality of our games.

“Another is that our products have won dozens of awards from prestigious ceremonies, one of which is ‘Online game of the year’ at the last year’s ceremony of BEGE for the game Win Storm. The game raised recognition with its intriguing multilayer sound system and universal luck symbols. Another game that has struck the gaming community worldwide with its innovative designs of the rarest precious stones is Hyper Cuber and Fire Egg. We are proud of how our content is developing and will continue to follow this path.”

For the relationship with clients, Silvia Hristova, Head of CRM, said: “The statistics show that after implementing CT Interactive’s portfolio to their arsenal of games, our clients attract a larger gaming audience, which shows how well our games are accepted in the different platforms”.

“ICE London is one of the largest gaming showcases in the world. We are excited to show our improved portfolio”, said Martin Ivanov. “We will meet many new clients and we plan to conclude many deals that will allow us to expand our reach globally”, added Milena Tsankarska.

Adding new games to its portfolio, taking on new adventures with its famous characters, and continuously releasing games with new and dynamic themes, CT Interactive is focused on further diversifying its wide-ranging and quality content offering throughout 2023.