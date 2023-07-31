CT Interactive expands to Montenegro with SBbet partnership

CT Interactive’s exclusive portfolio lands in Montenegro, bringing an array of exciting games to SBbet players, marking a significant stride in European market expansion.

Press release.- CT Interactive is excited to announce that its exclusive portfolio is currently available at SBbet, Montenegro. This is another successful step towards the company’s expansion in the European regulated markets.

Milena Tsankarska, head of Business Development EMEA at CT Interactive, said: “We are very pleased that our presence in the Montenegrin territory is growing so fast. Our mix of games is carefully selected for the needs of the local market, and we are sure that SBbet players will enjoy the content we are providing them with.”

The list of products that Sbbet.me users will enjoy includes games like Bloody Princess; Champagne and Fruits; Dice Quest; Dice Valhalla; Doctor Winstein; Fire Egg; Fruit Galaxy the Wheel; Hyper Cuber; Lord of Luck the Wheel; Monkey Kingdom; Queen of Flames the Wheel; The Golden Duck; Treasure Chase; Fruits and Bells; Aztec Gold 20 and Fruitball Heroes.

Aleksandar Spadijer, CEO at Sbbet.me, said: “Our mission is to carefully select the best products in the world of iGaming and to offer them to our clients. With their sharp designs and interesting plots, CT Interactive’s games are the perfect instrument for the fulfilment of our goal.”

Smilena Ilieva, CRM Manager at CT Interactive, commented on the deal by saying: “Our team of experts works incredibly hard to provide the best products to our partners, and we are confident that the end-users of Sbbet.me will love them. CT Interactive’s award-winning portfolio has been a hit around the world”.