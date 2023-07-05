Smilena Ilieva, CT Interactive: “I thrive on the energy and satisfaction that comes with a successful game launch”

Meet Smilena Ilieva, CRM Manager at CT Interactive, and discover her passion for the igaming industry and what implies to be part of CT Interactive’s CRM team.

Exclusive interview.- Smilena Ilieva, CRM Manager at CT Interactive, is an expert with 12 years of experience in the field of sales and sales administration. She entered the igaming industry 4 years ago. Smilena Ilieva has a master’s degree in international cooperation and European projects.

How did you become part of the team of CT Interactive?

I became part of the team at CT Interactive by expressing my desire to join a leading company in the iGaming industry. With CT Interactive being recognized as a prominent player in the field, I was eager to contribute my skills and be a part of their accomplished team.

Through a competitive selection process, I showcased my expertise and enthusiasm for the igaming industry, ultimately securing a position at CT Interactive. Since then, it has been a rewarding experience collaborating with industry leaders and contributing to the company’s ongoing success.

What does your department deal with?

The CRM team manages post-sales processes, tracking integrations, and analyzing outcomes for our partners. We focus on understanding client needs and delivering tailored solutions for optimal results.

What is your typical working day like?

As a CRM Manager, my working day is a dynamic exploration of customer relationships, with every challenge met with a smile. Equipped with data and insights, I delve into the details of customer behaviour, uncovering their preferences and needs.

With creativity and precision, I develop tailored approaches that engage and build loyalty. From analysing feedback to coordinating campaigns, I navigate the field of customer engagement, guiding brands towards lasting relationships.

What is your favourite part of your job?

My favourite part of being a CRM manager is when we’re getting ready to release a new game at CT Interactive. From coordinating marketing campaigns to engaging with our loyal player base, I thrive on the energy and satisfaction that comes with a successful game launch.

Seeing our efforts result in the joy and excitement of our players is truly gratifying, and it’s my favourite aspect of the job.

What do you work on currently?

As a CRM manager, I am currently immersed in a diverse range of projects. My main focus is on developing strategies for new games, identifying potential clients, and exploring untapped markets.

I am actively involved in designing personalized customer engagement initiatives and refining our marketing campaigns. By juggling these tasks, I strive to expand our reach, enhance player experiences, and drive growth for our organization.

What are the key skills required for the job?

As a CRM manager, the key skills essential for the role are patience, concentration and excellent product knowledge. Patience enables me to understand and address customer needs effectively while having extensive product knowledge enables me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to both clients and internal teams. These skills enable me to effectively manage customer relationships and achieve the desired results.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced at work?

In my day-to-day work, I encounter unique challenges every day, which keeps me engaged and constantly learning. Each day presents an opportunity to overcome new obstacles and find innovative solutions to ensure customer satisfaction.

What was your first job?

My first job was at a car company representation office, where I developed and refined my skills in understanding and meeting the needs of clients in the automotive industry. It was a valuable experience that set the stage for my career in CRM.

What did you dream of becoming when you were little?

When I was young, I aspired to become a doctor to make a positive impact on people’s lives.

What is your hobby outside of work?

Outside of work, one of my greatest hobbies is spending time with animals, particularly my beloved dog. I find solace in immersing myself in nature, whether it’s going for long walks, exploring scenic trails, or simply appreciating the beauty of nature.