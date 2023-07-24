CT Interactive’s content goes live with favbet.hr

This is another successful step in its expansion process in Croatia.

Press release.- CT Interactive’s exclusive portfolio is currently live on Favbet.hr. The deal with the Croatian brand comes after, in 2021, the leading online gaming provider sealed an agreement with the Romanian brand of the company.

Milena Tsankarska, head of business development EMEA at CT Interactive, said: “We are very proud to strengthen our partnership with Favbet. This deal proves that our previous collaboration has been incredibly rewarding for both parties.”

Favbet has had a strong presence in the gaming world since 1999. The brand has over 3 million customers. For the last five years, Favbet has won prestigious awards at iGaming ceremonies.

Anna Amelina, casino manager at Favbet, commented: “With its commitment to quality, CT Interactive has become a trusted and reliable gaming provider that always manages to surprise us and our customers with new and creative games.

“CT Interactive’s products have been a hit on our Romanian platform, so it felt natural to deepen our partnership”.

CT Interactive is an online supplier with a rich portfolio of games. Kiril Kirilov, CRM at CT Interactive, commented on the deal: “This is another successful step in our expansion process in Croatia. Very soon, we will provide even more of our exclusive content for the Croatian players”.

