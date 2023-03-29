CT Interactive games go live with NetBet Italy

CT Interactive’s games are now live on NetBet’s website, one of the most renowned operators in the Italian market known for its diverse offerings and customer service.

Press release.- CT Interactive has announced its content is currently live at NetBet – an operator that has a long history in the Italian market. Over the years NetBet has become known as a platform with diverse offerings and great customer service.

Silvia Hristova, head of CRM at CT Interactive, said: “Our company is very proud to announce that our products are live on the website of NetBet – one of the most famous and experienced operators in Italy.

“Thanks to this collaboration, we will be able to reach a larger audience with our portfolio. We look forward to growing our partnership with them and supplying them with more games in the future.”

A Representative of NetBet said: “As our company keeps growing, we want to make sure that we offer the most exciting and interesting from the world of slots. I am happy to say that we found all of these components in CT Interactive’s portfolio. They provide very intriguing games with great designs”.

CT Interactive’s representative will visit GAT

The company has recently announced that Diego Verano, head of business development LatAm, will present the company at the GAT exposition in Cartagena, Colombia.

“The Latin American market is of extreme importance for our company and this is why we have been so active on it lately. It is with great pleasure that I announce that CT Interactive products have been a matter of great interest from the local operators”, commented Diego Verano.

He also added that different brands have already reached out to him for a meeting and explained: “When companies hear about our 200+ award-winning games portfolio, they want to see it. This exhibition gives a lot of opportunities and I plan on using all of them.”