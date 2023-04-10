Diego Verano, CT Interactive: “Our plans include stepping on a lot of the regulated markets in LatAm”

The executive anticipates the company’s participation in SAGSE LatAm, which will take place on April 19 and 20 in Buenos Aires.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive dialogue with Focus Gaming News, Diego Verano, head of business development LatAm at CT Interactive, analyzed the company’s expansion opportunities in Latin America. And in this line, he anticipated the participation in SAGSE LatAm, which will take place on April 19 and 20 in Buenos Aires.

How are you preparing for SAGSE LatAm and what are your expectations for the exhibition?

Different companies have different approaches, but they all have one common goal – to attract as many people as possible.

During the years, we have helped multiple companies achieve this goal. A lot of local operators that will attend the exhibition have already contacted us because they are interested in our portfolio.

Our team is carefully preparing personalised packages that can appeal to all types of players. We expect to find new customers and to support them in the process of building a solid clientele base.

You have recently presented an agreement with the Peruvian casino La Tinka. Is there any alliance in particular that you would be interested in achieving in the Latin American market?

Our plans for CT Interactive’s expansion include stepping on a lot of the regulated markets in the region and we are sure that this event will give us great opportunities to create valuable connections and conclude new agreements.

At the end of 2022, we finalized a certification process through which we made more of our content available for Colombia. The players reacted very positively to our products and our mission is to keep providing them with top-quality content. We want to continue working with companies that share our values.

How do you face expanding markets like Latin America?

Our team is constantly striving to improve our offerings and to create custom game packages. This strategy has kept us going from the begging and we will continue applying it. In the past years, our products have become a matter of great interest from the Latin American operators.

At the beginning of the year, we gave a start to a collaboration process with one of the largest operators in Mexico, which can only bring us joy. We are currently actively working on the process of entering two new Argentine provinces – Cordoba and Mendoza. We are very happy that soon the process will be finalized, and the local players can enjoy our products there.

Which other industry events are you planning to attend next and why do you think it is important to participate?

The next exhibitions we will attend in Latin America are CGS Latam, Chile; Peru Gaming Show; SiGMA Brazil, SBC Summit Latinoamérica, and iGaming Central America, Costa Rica.

It is very important to participate in those type of events because through them we increase our visibility, we strengthen our partnerships, and we find new companies to collaborate with. Our European team will visit key exhibitions in Europe, Africa, and North America to secure and extend our presence there.