CT Gaming’s Casino Management System triumphs at BEGE Awards

The company won the award “Casino Management System of the Year“ for a second year.

Press release.- CT Gaming has been honoured with the prestigious “Casino Management System of the Year“ award at the BEGE Awards. The annual BEGE Awards have been granted since 2008 and honour individuals and companies for significant contributions and achievements in the gaming and entertainment industry.

“This recognition is a testament to the team’s innovation and hard work and underscores the commitment to excellence in the industry. Such an accomplishment can only humble CT Gaming’s team and partners, who are responsible for the accomplishment”, explained Biser Bozhanov, director of Business Strategy and Sales at CT Gaming. He added that being recognized for the best CMS, years in a row of work and development are acknowledged, and this is a motivation that drives the team to work even harder.

“We are beyond thrilled to receive the award for best Casino Management System of the year for a second year. It is proof of our team’s dedication to constantly improving the products and delivering optimal results,” said Biser Bozhanov.