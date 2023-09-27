Georgi Koprinarov, CT Gaming: “True aficionados will always prefer the physical experience”

The executive granted Focus Gaming News and exclusive interview and anticipated the company’s attendance at G2E Las Vegas 2023.

Exclusive interview.- G2E Las Vegas 2023 is just around the corner. The event, which will return to Las Vegas on October 9 – 12, will bring together the main representatives of the gaming industry. In that context, Georgi Koprinarov, general manager at CT Gaming, talked with Focus Gaming News and anticipated the main innovations that the company will present there.

What will CT Gaming be showcasing at G2E this year?

At this year’s G2E, CT Gaming has thoughtfully curated an exciting mix of products, combining newness and classics.

The visitors will be introduced to our new multigame, Mermaid’s Quest. It features 12 captivating titles, all linked to a progressive jackpot. The Jackpot concept is exciting and captivating. The pearls cascade onto the main screen, creating an irresistible allure and building excitement while collecting these precious pearls, forming a mesmerizing pile on the second screen. The pile occasionally “drops,” unveiling the thrilling bonus screen that holds the key to multiple jackpot levels — a spinning strike that guarantees an adrenaline-fueled experience.

With two types of bonus screens, players can chase small or large wins, each offering its level of excitement, distinguished by white or black pearls. Players can experience the rush of bonus-free games and revel in the anticipation of extraordinary rewards. What’s more, an exclusive “bonus” jackpot level awaits players, triggered when the entire bonus screen fills with pearls, offering an enticing prize with no increment—an exclusive reward for the most daring and fortunate.

"The last product category presented at G2E is our casino management system." Georgi Koprinarov, General manager at CT Gaming.

Another multigame in the spotlight is Diamond King 3, part of the Diamond King series. What makes this multigame special is the return of the legendary Mega Jack hit games Slot-O-Pol Deluxe, Champagne 20, and Aztec Gold. The multigame consists of 50 games, 20 linked to the progressive Jackpot – Diamond Tree, guaranteeing a one-of-a-kind experience. Both Diamond King 3 and Mermaid Quest will be showcased in the premium slot machine Next.

Attendees can also find the Diamond King 2 game pack that will be featured in the classic EZ MODULO 32/32 slot cabinet. Diamond King 2 will be certified by the end of September for many Latin American jurisdictions. The game pack will be available in Peru and other Latin American jurisdictions in Q4 this year.

To round up the company’s holistic approach, the last product category presented at G2E is our casino management system (CMS). It is an all-in-one system that delivers everything a gaming hall needs in one place, optimizing the performance of any venue.

What do you think these products offer for land-based venues looking to continue the momentum of the post-pandemic recovery?

Our products deliver premium quality to our B2B clients and the end consumer. We continuously try to improve the client’s experience by making it memorable.

True aficionados will always prefer the physical experience, which is why we have used this momentum of post-pandemic recovery to introduce new jackpot concepts, such as the Diamond Tree. The mechanics behind it create a deep and engaging element that makes the experience more thrilling and enjoyable.

Adding multiple bonus offerings with small and large prizes encourages the players and increases the excitement in the gaming halls. We continue to develop the concept of progressive jackpot, as seen in our newest multigame – Mermaid’s Quest, hoping to build on the fun of playing.

"We understand how important it is to feel comfortable." Georgi Koprinarov, General manager at CT Gaming.

We understand how important it is to feel comfortable. Therefore, we have added some extras to deliver total convenience to the user. For example, our NEXT cabinet has accessories such as a USB phone charger, cash register, and ticket printer with enhanced capacity.

Diamond King 3 is the latest big release. How does this build on CT Gaming’s heritage?

Diamond King 3 is part of the successful series Diamond King, which became our most recognizable product. Diamond King 1 and 2 feature 50 exciting and compelling games, 10 linked to the innovative, 3-level jackpot – Diamond Tree, which can be won on any bet.

The newest edition, Diamond King 3, builds on by adding ten more games linked to the progressive jackpot, making every spin’s thrill even more intriguing. To add to the excitement, we have included three classics from Mega Jack – Aztec Gold, Champagne Party, and Slot-O-Pol Deluxe, making the multigame even more attractive to the audience and an unforgettable entertainment experience.

We strongly believe that Diamond King 3 adds to our product portfolio by demonstrating that our multigames are constantly evolving, up-to-date, loved, and preferred by customers. With this release, we maintain the company’s image, reputation, and commitment to innovation.

CT Gaming has scored a raft of new certifications. How important is that to the company?

We continuously strive to grow and deliver the best possible experience to our customers, and we aim to broaden our share in our core markets and penetrate new ones. Having a broader range of certified products is the way to fulfil our primary goals.

Certifications play a main role in expanding our market share in relevant jurisdictions. As I previously said, Diamond King 2 will be certified by the end of September for Peru and other Latin American jurisdictions.

The next pack from the series – Diamond King 3, has already been certified in Bulgaria, Serbia, and, later this month, Romania, contributing to maintaining our positions in those markets. Having more certified products can significantly increase our customer base and revenue potential, as well as showcase the company’s ability to meet various regulatory standards worldwide.