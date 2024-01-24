CT Gaming shortlisted in two categories at The European Casino Awards 2024

The winners will be announced at the European Casino Awards ceremony on February 6.

CT Gaming is among the finalists in the “Best CMS Product of the Year” and “Best Slot Game” categories.

Press release.- CT Gaming has been shortlisted for yet another prestigious event. After the EMEA Global Gaming Awards 2024, this time the company is among the finalists in two categories, “Best CMS Product of the Year” and “Best Slot Game” at the European Casino Awards 2024. This recognition highlights the commitment to excellence, innovation, and outstanding contributions to the gaming sector.

For years, the European Casino Awards have been a symbol of recognition for companies that have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and exceptional performance in the European gaming landscape. Being shortlisted for this esteemed award is a testament to CT Gaming’s continuous pursuit of excellence over the years.

See also: CT Gaming’s Casino Management System triumphs at BEGE Awards

Biser Bozhanov, director of sales and business development at CT Gaming, said: “We are honored and excited to be shortlisted for the European Casino Awards 2024. This recognition reflects the 25-year history of hard work, dedication, and innovation that our team consistently puts into delivering top-notch gaming solutions.”

The winners will be announced at the European Casino Awards ceremony on February 6 at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Covent Garden.