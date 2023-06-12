CreedRoomz announces the release of its newest game, Andar Bahar

Andar Bahar is available on both desktop and mobile devices.

Andar Bahar is a card game that uses a standard 52-card deck focusing on the Joker Card.

Press release.- Originating in India, Andar Bahar has gained popularity worldwide, and CreedRoomz is excited to bring this game of chance to its partners.

Andar Bahar is a card game that uses a standard 52-card deck focusing on the Joker Card. The game involves dealing cards into 2 piles called Andar and Bahar, and the pile that matches the value of the Joker Card determines the winner.

Players can place bets on two main options: Andar or Bahar, and can also choose from several side bets, including Joker Suit, First 3, Andar on 1st, Bahar on 1st, and Dealt Cards Count Ranges.

This last option includes a unique Aurum feature, where up to five possible range boxes are randomly highlighted, offering players up to a 4000x multiplier.

Andar Bahar is available on both desktop and mobile devices, providing players worldwide with an easily accessible and secure gaming experience.

See also: New exciting partnership between CreedRoomz and Soft2Bet is happening