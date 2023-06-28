CreedRoomz is Attending iGB L!VE Amsterdam

CreedRoomz is going to participate in the iGB L!VE expo being held from July 12-13 in Amsterdam.

Press release.- The premier exhibition dedicated to the igaming industry will once again gather C-level executives, affiliates and operators under one roof to explore new markets and celebrate industry achievements.

CreedRoomz is planning to bring its wide range of live casino solutions to the international market and share the latest updates of its products.

The main highlight will be the brand’s dedicated tables and studio solution that provides large customization options for elevating every casino brand’s unique colours and player experience. The dedicated studios combined with tables provide an extraordinary casino atmosphere installed with branded equipment, personalized studio environments, spoken language of dealers, uniforms and styles.

All visitors can find CreedRoomz cutting-edge offerings at stand number R53.

iGB L!VE promises to be one of the main networking and entertainment events of the year for everyone involved and interested in the igaming business.