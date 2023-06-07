CreedRoomz attends Peru Gaming Show

CreedRoomz announces its participation in the highly anticipated Peru Gaming Show taking place on June 13-15.

Press release – The countdown to the Peru Gaming Show is on and more and more companies are confirming their participation in one of the events of the year. Among them is CreedRoomz.

As part of the international gaming trade show, CreedRoomz will showcase its extensive portfolio of 20+ in-house developed live casino games, along with the tables broadcast in Spanish, all designed to cater for the needs of the diverse gaming community.

Expanding the scope of its operation, CreedRoomz plans to enter the LatAm market with its live casino solutions and innovative robot dealer – Roba, which performs the function of a real-life croupier creating immersive gaming opportunities for the local industry.

All visitors are invited to stop by the CreedRoomz booth N57 to learn more about the company’s comprehensive suite of gaming solutions and discover new business opportunities.