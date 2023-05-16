CreedRoomz signed a partnership with Alea

The games are integrated into Alea’s gaming portfolio.

Press release.- CreedRoomz has partnered with Alea, offering its impressive collection of live casino games, including classic games and region-specific titles, to Alea’s network.

These games are integrated into Alea’s gaming portfolio, providing its partners with a diverse selection of high-quality games.

With their shared commitment to providing exceptional gaming entertainment, Alea and CreedRoomz are confident that their partnership will lead to continued growth and success in the gaming industry.

CreedRoomz Attends CasinoBeats 2023

CreedRoomz is heading to Malta to participate in the fifth edition of the renowned event, CasinoBeats Summit, on May 23-25.

During the international conference and exhibition CreedRoomz will welcome you at Stand A39 to explore new business opportunities, network and discover the latest industry updates.

In addition to the all-enhancing portfolio of 20+ in-house developed live casino games, CreedRoomz will also exhibit its Generic tables and Dedicated halls along with the absolute innovation in the industry, the robot-croupier Roba.

Moreover, as a new addition to its cutting-edge solutions, the company will present its Land to Live Technology, allowing the partners to bring their land-based casinos into the online platform.

As an iGaming software provider, the company functions under the Malta licence, regulated by Malta Gaming Authority, creating a stable and healthy environment for the gaming sector.

The global summit is a great opportunity to discuss new cooperations and explore the cutting-edge solutions that CreedRoomz has to offer.