Tom Horn and CreedRoomz partner up

Press release.- Tom Horn Gaming and CreedRoomz announced a mutually beneficial partnership.

As part of this collaboration, CreedRoomz will offer its collection of live casino games, including both classic games as well as those tailored to specific regions, to the Tom Horn network. These games will be fully integrated into the Tom Horn gaming portfolio, ensuring that they are easily accessible to all of its partners.

By combining Tom Horn’s extensive network and CreedRoomz’s expertise in live casino games, this partnership promises to deliver unrivalled gaming entertainment to players worldwide.

CreedRoomz to attend G2E Asia in Singapore

As one of the most highly anticipated events in the gaming industry, G2E Asia brings together professionals and game enthusiasts from across the globe to present the latest technological updates and innovations.

G2E Asia promises to gather top industry leaders and international spokespersons interested both in the iGaming and the Asian gaming markets. It is an exceptional event full of networking and collaborating opportunities.

Next to other industry experts, CreedRoomz will showcase its generic and dedicated casino solutions as well as its vast game portfolio of 20+ engaging live casino games. The main highlights of the presentation will be the Asian games created by CreedRoomz, including Dragon Tiger and Baccarat, with their multiple variations.