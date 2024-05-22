John Chaszar was named vice president and general manager of Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana

The company plans to open the Bossier City resort in the first quarter of 2025.

US.- The Cordish Companies has announced the appointment of John Chaszar as executive vice president and general manager of the upcoming Live! Casino and Hotel Louisiana. Chaszar will manage the development, opening and day-to-day operations of the first land-based casino property in the Shreveport-Bossier market. The $270m resort is set to open in the first quarter of 2025.

With over three decades of gaming and resort operations experience, Chaszar has held leadership positions with entertainment and hotel companies in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Missouri, Kansas, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, and South Carolina. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and general manager of Tropicana Casino in Evansville, Indiana, which transitioned from a floating to a land-based casino under his leadership.

He spent more than a decade with Penn Entertainment as vice president and general manager at several properties including Hollywood Casino in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Hollywood Casino Resort in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Chaszar also spent over 13 years with Quorum Hotels & Resorts in leadership positions across eight locations.

Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies, said: “As The Cordish Companies continues to expand, we are focused on building a team that can deliver the high standards of quality and excellence that have become synonymous with the Live! brand nationwide.

“We are confident that under John’s leadership, the new Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will become a premier destination offering first-class hospitality and entertainment, exceptional customer service, and generating millions of dollars in economic benefits for the Bossier City community for years to come.”

The Bossier City venue will replace the Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel riverboat venue. It will offer more than 47,000 square feet of gaming space with more than 1,000 slots and electronic table games and more than 30 live-action table games. It will also have a 400-room resort-style hotel, a 25,000-square-foot, multi-purpose event centre, and 30,000 square feet of dining and entertainment venues.