Continent 8 Technologies launches in Vermont

The infrastructure provider supports online sports betting platforms.

US.- Digital infrastructure solutions provider Continent 8 Technologies has launched in the US state of Vermont. It is now live in 30 states.

Through its data center located in the Burlington region, the infrastructure provider supports online sports betting platforms including DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics. Online sports betting went live in Vermont on January 11. Governor Phil Scott signed HB 127 into law in June 2023.

Michael Tobin, founder and CEO of Continent 8 Technologies, said: “We are proud to be able to support our customers in their strategic launch in one of the year’s most anticipated newly regulated online sports betting states. We have been relentless in our pursuit as a market leader and putting customers first.

“Our bold, first-to-market approach, done so over 25 years, is one of the many reasons our global customers continue to trust us with their mission-critical technology and have developed such close strategic partnerships for decades. We are extremely excited to be planting a flag in the state of Vermont, not only for the future of the business, but one where I have a strong personal history.”

Last year, Continent 8 Technologies launched in Kentucky, ahead of the launch of sports betting in the state. It has a dedicated data centre in the state to support hybrid cloud deployments with hyperscale partners such as AWS, GCP and Azure.

See also: Catena Media launches online sports betting affiliation in Vermont