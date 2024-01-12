Catena Media launches online sports betting affiliation in Vermont

The affiliate group has launched in Vermont as the state opens its online sports betting market.

US.- The affiliate group Catena Media has launched in Vermont as the state opens its online sports betting market. With this launch, the company now operates in more than 28 US states and Canadian provinces.

Vermont’s Department of Liquor and Lottery has selected three companies – Fanatics, DraftKings and FanDuel – who can now operate in the state. Catena Media has agreements with two of these operators, DraftKings and FanDuel. Sports betting became legal in Vermont after governor Phil Scott signed HB 127 into law in June 2023.

Ryan Harper, Catena Media’s vice president for North America, said: “Initial interest from both the industry and sports bettors in Vermont is strong. Vermonters have enjoyed online daily fantasy sports products and horse-race wagering so are no strangers to the online market.”

Last year, Catena Media signed a content and commercial media deal with the US sports publisher The Sporting News. The deal runs for three years and sees Catena Media create editorial and advertorial content as The Sporting News’s exclusive betting partner. Catena Media creates digital content for sports, casino gaming and fantasy sports audiences for hosting and distribution on The Sporting News’s websites.

The company also named Pierre Cadena as VP of corporate strategy. He is responsible for developing corporate strategy and supporting execution. Cadena joined the group in November.