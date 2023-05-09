Continent 8 Technologies launches in Kentucky

Operators and suppliers in Kentucky will be able to access Continent 8’s suite of solutions.

The hosting, connectivity and security solutions firm has launched ahead of regulated sports betting in the state.

US.- Continent 8 Technologies has launched in Kentucky, ahead of the launch of sports betting in the state. It has a dedicated data centr in the state to support hybrid cloud deployments with hyperscale partners such as AWS, GCP and Azure.

The provider of managed hosting, connectivity, cloud, and security solutions provides services to operators and suppliers in 25 states. A bill to legalise sports betting in Kentucky became law after being signed by governor Andy Beshear on March 31.

Nick Nally, chief revenue officer at Continent 8 Technologies, said: “Our rapid launch into Kentucky is only possible because of the unrivalled knowledge and experience that Continent 8’s planning and delivery function has in implementing its solutions in the regulated US market. We work ahead of operator service requirements to be able to deliver fast to our customers”.

Dany Chapdelaine, director of planning and delivery at Continent 8 Technologies, added: “Our vast regulatory knowledge and experience, coupled with strong relationships with customers, suppliers and vendors has enabled us to deploy our services in Kentucky at a rapid pace. A huge well done to the team involved in this significant project.

“Our approach in North America has seen us become the trusted infrastructure partner of choice for the vast majority of operators and suppliers in the market, and adding Kentucky to our growing network is another major step forward for us and our customers.”

Continent 8 Technologies has received approval as a supplier to sports betting licence holders from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC). Last year, the firm gained approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to launch its Gaming Cloud in the state.