Connecticut sports betting handle reaches $126m in April

The handle fell by 20 per cent compared to March.

US.- The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has reported that the state’s combined online and retail sports wagering handle was $126.7m in April. That’s a drop of 20.8 per cent from the $160m reported in March.

The mobile sports betting handle was $118.3m, down 21.2 per cent from March’s $150.2m but up 8 per cent year-on-year. The retail sports betting handle was $8.3m, down 14.6 per cent from March but up 19 per cent compared to April 2022.

Gross gaming revenue was $13.1m, down 20.4 per cent month-over-month but up 42.1 per cent year-on-year. Connecticut’s general fund received $1.45m in taxes, close to the previous month’s $1.85m.

Mobile sports betting operator FanDuel led the three operators with a $57.2m handle, revenue of $6.4m and a win rate of 11.2 per cent. DraftKings followed with $49.8m in sports wagers and $4.8 in revenue. SugarHouse reported a handle of $11.4m and revenue of $871,700.

