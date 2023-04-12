Connecticut Lottery opens bidding process for new sports betting partner

The winning bidder will hold a licence for an initial period of eight years.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation has issued a Request For Proposals.

US.- The Connecticut Lottery Corporation issued a Request For Proposals as part of the bidding process to select a new sports betting partner. The move comes after the lottery ended its relationship with Rush Street Gaming in a mutual decision.

The successful bidder will likely need to provide a sports betting platform for both online and retail sportsbooks in Connecticut as well as a new daily fantasy sports platform. The winning proposal will enter into an eight-year agreement with the possibility of an extension to 13 years.

In the 38-page Request For Proposals, the lottery said: “In order to effectuate a smooth transition of the online channel, the Successful Proposer must work collaboratively with the current Operator to import all player Data into its System and to create a messaging and marketing plan to address the transition period from current System to the Successful Proposer’s System.”

The winning proposal should include two years of marketing plans and the ability to continue the lottery’s retail sports betting operations. There will soon be 10 retail betting locations with self-service terminals.

The bidding process is open with immediate effect. Meetings between lottery officials and bidding companies will be held from April 17 to 21. Written requests must be submitted by April 24. The lottery corporation plans to provide written responses by May 1 on a rolling basis.

Final submissions are due by May 19. The lottery has allotted almost two months for proposal review. It plans to issue a preliminary notice of award by June 14.