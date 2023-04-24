Concord casino and hotel in New Hampshire faces planning board delays

If the plan is approved, the casino could open in 18 months.

The application to begin the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel has been delayed until next month’s hearing.

US.- There’s still no groundbreaking date for the new casino hotel in Concord, New Hampshire. Concord planning board members have delayed approval of the proposed 43,000-square-foot facility until next month’s meeting.

Big Step’s project includes a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District. Last month, Concord Fire chief John Chisholm and Police chief Bradley Osgood raised concerns that the development could increase crime in the city and that increased traffic may hinder emergency access.

At that meeting, board members asked the developers to complete and submit their own emergency services impact assessment ahead of another meeting, which was held last week. A decision has been put back to next month so city staff can review the report and address any issues presented.

Nick Golan of developer TFMoran told Valley News: “As part of our presentation this evening, we were hoping to verify the fact that the required study had been provided and a third-party review had been provided, and we had the intent to speak to those elements.

“We are taken aback that this was the choice tonight from the standpoint of working very hard to resolve those items. To not have the opportunity to be heard this evening is very frustrating.”

In New Hampshire, 35 per cent of gaming revenue in casinos is donated to charities. Some local groups, like the Concord Lions Club, said the extra funds from the facility would help them expand their work, however, the casino project faces opposition from other Concord residents.

If the plan is approved, the casino could open in 18 months and it’s expected that the casino would employ more than 250 people. The plan was first presented in September.

See also: New Hampshire sets new sports betting handle record in March