New Hampshire sets new sports betting handle record in March

The state’s sports betting handle for last month reached $103.4m.

US.- New Hampshire saw wagers of $103.4m in March, up 31.2 per cent from $78.8m in March 2022 and up 18.9 per cent from $87m in February this year. The handle beat the previous monthly high set back in January 2022 ($99.5m) by 3.9 per cent.

Players wagered $93.4m online, while the remaining $10m was spent at retail sportsbooks. The New Hampshire Lottery reported gross gaming revenue from sports betting of $4.8m, up by 92 per cent year-on-year but 32.4 per cent behind the $7.1m reported from February. Online sports betting generated $2.8m while retail sportsbooks contributed $2.1m.

Tax generated from sports wagering in March reached $2.1m. For the state’s financial year to date, the handle for the nine months to the end of March was $727.1m, with gross gaming revenue at $62.9m and tax $28.8m.

DraftKings has had exclusive rights to offer sports betting online via the New Hampshire Lottery since 2019.

