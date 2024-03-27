Combating cyber threats: SOFTSWISS and Cloudflare unveil case study

SOFTSWISS has migrated a portion of its security infrastructure to Cloudflare's comprehensive suite of tools.

The co-produced case study sheds light on the most common cyber security issues, aiming to bolster the safety of the igaming industry.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has collaborated with Cloudflare, a connectivity cloud company, to share their experience in defending against and preventing cyber threats.

The igaming stakeholders face numerous cyber security challenges, including frequent Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks and malicious bot activities. The main attack targets are financial data and other personally identifiable information (PII).

In addressing these challenges, SOFTSWISS implements a comprehensive strategy, which includes adapting to evolving threats, fostering internal vigilance, prioritising response and continuity plans, investing in advanced skills, and promoting proactive communication and transparency following incidents.

As its user base expands, SOFTSWISS has migrated a portion of its security infrastructure to Cloudflare’s comprehensive suite of tools. Leveraging the Cloudflare global network, SOFTSWISS has seen up to a 20 per cent performance improvement in traffic from its EU-based data centre to remote regions such as Southeast Asia and South America.

Many years of working together in the cloud have helped SOFTSWISS grow its business, as outlined in a case study describing the experience of combating shared threats.

Sergey Kastukevich, deputy CTO at SOFTSWISS, commented: “Last year, cyber security returned with renewed vigour into the igaming industry, which faced a few large-scale attacks. Having such a reliable partner as Cloudflare helps us ensure the safety of our products and fight threats more effectively.

“Cloudflare acts as the sole entry point to our network infrastructure, protecting us from various attacks, especially at the network and transport layers. Cloudflare’s protection allows us to concentrate our security efforts on fewer attack vectors, freeing up resources to improve our products for clients.”

Andy Lockhart, VP EMEA at Cloudflare, added: “Businesses like SOFTSWISS operating in the igaming, sports betting, and online gambling industry need to implement a solid and holistic connected performance and cybersecurity solution. Just in the fourth quarter of 2023, Cloudflare blocked an average of 182 billion cyber threats each day globally.”

SOFTSWISS maintains the highest standards for its products, keeping them secure and proving their high quality. Being an ISO-27001 certified company, SOFTSWISS also received GLI-19 and GLI-33 certifications for its Casino Platform and Sportsbook last year.