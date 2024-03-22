SOFTSWISS to bring innovative solutions to SiGMA Americas

SOFTSWISS aims to showcase its innovative solutions at the expo that will take place in São Paulo, Brazil.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a leading technology company in the iGaming industry with over 15 years of experience, is heading to SiGMA Americas 2024. The expo will take place in São Paulo, Brazil, and promises to be a premier event for networking and collaboration within the LatAm region.

With Brazil’s iGaming market experiencing rapid growth and regulatory changes, SiGMA Americas is an essential platform for connecting industry stakeholders. The event is expected to attract over 10,000 delegates, 300 exhibitors, and an impressive lineup of 200 speakers.

SOFTSWISS said that last year’s participation in SiGMA Americas provided the company with valuable data and networking opportunities. This engagement fueled the development of the company’s Brazilian business strategy. And now, SOFTSWISS is poised to give another push for active work in the region, eager to capitalise on its tremendous potential.

Following its success at the recently held nearby SBC Summit Rio, SOFTSWISS aims to showcase its innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Latin American iGaming market.

“SOFTSWISS will exhibit its comprehensive product ecosystem consisting of the award-winning Casino Platform, the ever-expanding Game Aggregator, and the Jackpot Aggregator – an advanced engagement tool for player acquisition and retention. One of the flagship solutions to be presented is the powerful Sportsbook aligned with Brazil’s passion for football”, stated the firm.

See also: How to maximise retention with effective email marketing? SOFTSWISS Tips

Victor Sekushenko, head of sales Sportsbook at SOFTSWISS, commented: “We are truly excited about the upcoming exhibition – it’s a great opportunity to show how our betting solution perfectly fits into the Brazilian gaming landscape. SOFTSWISS has been working hard to make its mark in the local market and has already undertaken certain steps to solidify its presence. At Sigma Americas, we are eager to forge new business connections and team up with new partners to improve the gaming experience for Brazilian players.”

The company invites expo visitors to stand i70 to explore its offerings and discuss potential partnerships. Additional information about SOFTSWISS and its participation in Sigma Americas 2024 is available on the official website.