SOFTSWISS is the Best Platform Solution in Asia

The company celebrates its resounding success in Asia, triumphing in two categories at the Asia Gaming Awards.

Press release.- The Asia Gaming Awards convenes key stakeholders from the Asian gaming sector – operators, regulators, suppliers, and service providers – to celebrate achievements within the industry. In 2024, SOFTSWISS earned recognition in the categories of Best One-Stop Platform Solution and Best Affiliate Marketing Solution.

With over 15 years of experience in the iGaming industry, SOFTSWISS crafted a robust ecosystem of products that allows its clients to create an iGaming business from scratch. Having a complete range of products and solutions for online gaming and betting, SOFTSWISS also offers innovative tools for player engagement and a comprehensive system of services.

Over 860 brands employ SOFTSWISS’ software to provide an exceptional player experience to more than six million players from different regions all over the world. Notably, 80 per cent of SOFTSWISS clients are satisfied with the company’s products and services, according to a survey conducted by the leading marketing agency Kantar.

Vitali Matsukevich, Chief Operating Officer at SOFTSWISS, shares his delight: “SOFTSWISS is proud to acquire the esteemed Best One-Stop Platform Solution Award, which testifies to the outstanding contributions of our company to the development of the Asian gaming industry. We express our earnest gratitude to our dedicated team for their tireless efforts and our valued clients for their trust, pivotal to our success.”

Another well-deserved award belongs to Affilka by SOFTSWISS, a modular and feature-rich software platform that helps manage, track, and analyze affiliate performance.

According to Kantar’s survey, held at the end of 2023, Affilka’s customer satisfaction rate was 8.1 out of 10. At the same time, 97 per cent of respondents expressed satisfaction with Affilka’s service. Boasting a client’s portfolio of more than 320 iGaming brands in 2023, the affiliate marketing platform shows almost two times YoY growth in affiliate GGR.

Anastasia Borovaya, Head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, comments on the recent victory: “We are proud to achieve this recognition in the Asian gaming market. Our team puts a lot of effort into constantly evolving product performance. Let this accolade fuel our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, driving us forward as we continue to serve our clients with the highest standards of quality and service.”

Since the beginning of the year, SOFTSWISS has already gained such prestigious accolades as Responsible Gaming, Crypto Company, Platform Provider, Software Supplier, and others. The esteemed awards, namely IGA, GGA EMEA, SiGMA Eurasia, EGR Nordics, SiGMA Africa, Asia Gaming Awards stand as obvious recognition of SOFTSWISS’ significant contribution to the iGaming industry all over the world.