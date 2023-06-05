Colorado sports betting handle reaches $417.8m in April

Players in Colorado wagered $12.1bn on sports during the first full three years of legal betting.

The sports betting handle was up 6.5 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $417.8m in April. That’s an increase of 6.5 per cent year-on-year, but a decrease of 15.5 per cent from $494.4m in March. Some $414.4m was wagered online and $3.4m at retail sportsbooks. Consumers in Colorado wagered $12.1bn on sports during the first full three years of legal betting in the US state.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported gross gaming revenue of $35.1m in April, an increase of 55.3 per cent compared to the same period 2022, but only marginally less than $35.4m in March. Online sports betting accounted for the vast majority, with $34.9m. Retail locations reported $$225,884.

The most popular sport for betting was basketball, with $136.6m in wagers, ahead of baseball ($88.4m) and ice hockey ($31m). Players won $382.7m in April, while the state took $2.6m in taxes, a 17 per cent decrease from March but a 109.7 per cent increase year-on-year. Players won $11.28bn in the first three full years of regulation, while the state received $43.8m in tax.

