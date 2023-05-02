Colorado sports betting handle reaches $494.4m in March

The most popular sport for betting was basketball.

The sports betting handle was down 2.2 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $494.4m in March. That’s an increase of 16.3 per cent to $425.1m in February and a decrease of 2.2 per cent from $505.6m in March 2022. Some $489.9m was wagered online and $4.5m at retail sportsbooks. Online wagers represent more than 99 per cent of the total.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported gross gaming revenue of $45.9m, an increase of 103 per cent from February 2023. Online sports betting accounted for the vast majority, with $45.7m. Retail locations reported $172,442.

The most popular sport for betting was basketball, with $287.3m in wagers made on pro and collegiate games, $193m on the NBA wagers and $94.3m on college basketball. Ice hockey, attracted wagers of $25.3m, marginally surpassing tennis ($25.1m). Soccer and baseball generated $19.4m and $8.2m in wagers, respectively.

For the month of March, the taxes from sports betting in Colorado came to $3.1m.

See also: ClutchBet launches in Colorado