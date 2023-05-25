Colorado governor vetoes casino credit bill

The proposal would have allowed casinos to loan money to customers.

US.- Colorado governor Jared Polis has vetoed SB23-259, a proposal that would have allowed casinos to loan money to customers, offering lines of credit of $1,000 or more. The bill was intended to attract more VIP customers from across the state border, but the governor said it would allow casinos to take advantage of people with gambling addictions.

“The key element I take issue with here is whether persons with a gambling disorder can meaningfully consent to a transaction,” Polis wrote.

He continued: “Just as there would be issues with gaining the consent of a person with a substance use disorder who is under the influence, there are also serious issues regarding the ability of a person with a gambling disorder to freely consent to a loan while on a gambling spree.”

