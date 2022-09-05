Colorado reports sports betting handle of $258.4m for July

July’s handle was 17.5 per cent lower than June’s figure of $313.2m.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle fell below $300m for July, at $258.4m, according to information from the state Division of Gaming. The amount spent was down 17.5 per cent compared to June, when Coloradans wagered $313.2m. However, it was a 42.5 per cent increase from July 2021’s handle of, $181.3m.

Bets placed via online operators amounted to $256.4m, while retail operators took $1.9m in wagers. Baseball brought in the most wagers with $110.6m, followed by tennis ($24.3m) and basketball ($23.3m). Gross gaming revenue from sports betting in Colorado was approximately $20.8m.

See also: Colorado regulators criticised in audit

Taxes collected by the state totalled $1m, representing a 307.1 per cent increase over the prior month ($268,280) and a 9.3 per cent increase from the same month in 2021 ($999,111). The win percentage for July was 8.05 per cent. Total wagers since Colorado sports betting launched in May 2020 now stand at just over $7.8bn.

See also: Bet365 launches sports betting in Colorado