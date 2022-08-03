Colorado reports sports betting handle of $313.2m for June

Total wagers since Colorado sports betting launched in May 2020 stand at just over $7.6bn.

US.- Colorado’s sports betting handle hit $313.2m in June, according to information from the state Division of Gaming. The amount spent was down 13 per cent compared to May, when Coloradans wagered $360.3m.

Bets placed via online operators amounted to a handle of $310.3m, while retail operators took $2.8m in wagers. Baseball brought in the most wagers with $106.4m, followed by basketball ($44m) and ice hockey ($29m).

Gross gaming revenue from sports betting in Colorado was approximately $9.8m for June, and sportsbooks reported a win percentage of just 2.2 per cent. This was the second lowest win percentage recorded with only September 2020’s rate of 2 per cent lower.

As a result, adjusted revenue loss for the month was $1.9m, with August 2020 the only month in the state’s history with bigger net losses ($3.4m).

Colorado collected $286,280 in taxes for June. This brings the year-to-date tax total to more than $6.2m. For year-over-year numbers, handle is 59.8 per cent higher compared to the first six months of 2021, while gross revenue is up 30.6 per cent.

