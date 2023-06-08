ClutchBet launches in Colorado

It’s the second US state where ClutchBet is available.

Players in the state can now download the new ClutchBet app or visit ClutchBet.com.

US.- The online sportsbook ClutchBet, owned by BlueBet Holdings, has launched in Colorado in time for the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals. It’s the second US state where ClutchBet is available, following its launch in Iowa in 2022.

ClutchBet’s launch in Colorado is in partnership with The Wild Card Saloon in Black Hawk. Players 21 years and older can now download the new ClutchBet app or visit ClutchBet.com.

ClutchBet will offer its ClutchClash product, which allows bettors to use player prop markets in any eligible NFL or NBA game to create head-to-head player parlays. HyperLive micro-betting products, which facilitate live betting opportunities, will also be available.

Jake Francis, SVP of operations of ClutchBet, said: “Clutchbet is committed to product innovation and will deliver Coloradans a world-class wagering experience through a local lens. The products we design allow our players to more deeply engage with their favorite teams, which enhances their fandom and overall viewing experience.”

Colorado sports betting handle reaches $417.8m in April

Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $417.8m in April. That’s an increase of 6.5 per cent year-on-year, but a decrease of 15.5 per cent from $494.4m in March. Some $414.4m was wagered online and $3.4m at retail sportsbooks. Consumers in Colorado wagered $12.1bn on sports during the first full three years of legal betting in the US state.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported gross gaming revenue of $35.1m in April, an increase of 55.3 per cent compared to the same period 2022, but only marginally less than $35.4m in March. Online sports betting accounted for the vast majority, with $34.9m. Retail locations reported $$225,884.