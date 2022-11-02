ClutchBet launches new product ClutchClash in Iowa

ClutchBet Lounges are open at Gary Dolphins Iron Bar, The Leaderboard Sports Bar, and Vine Tavern and Eatery.

ClutchClash player matchups allow players to make the ultimate head-to-head player parlays, in NFL or NBA games.

US.- Mobile online sportsbook ClutchBet has launched a new product for its players in Iowa. ClutchClash player matchups allow ClutchBet players to make the ultimate head-to-head (H2H) player parlays, using player prop markets in NFL or NBA games.

ClutchBet’s NFL bettors can create a parlay around self-curated H2H player matchups, even if they are not competing against each other in the same game that week. For NBA games, ClutchClash player matchup parlays are available in the same game only, but H2H matchups can be created between two players on the same team and added to a same-game parlay.

ClutchBet’s SVP marketing, Sean Phinney, said: “ClutchClash is yet another example of ClutchBet’s commitment to product innovation and providing Iowans with a world-class wagering experience. Clutchbet players in Iowa now have a world-exclusive sports betting product to enjoy, along with unique and locally-focused promotions and offers.”

ClutchBet Lounges are currently open at Gary Dolphins Iron Bar, in Dubuque, The Leaderboard Sports Bar, in North Liberty, and Vine Tavern and Eatery, in Iowa City.

Recently, SuperBook Sports, a Las Vegas-based sportsbook, launched in Iowa. Bettors in the state can wager by downloading the app from the Apple app store or Play Store or visiting ia.SuperBook.com. With the new launch, SuperBook Sports is live in six US states. It was already live in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey and Tennessee.

Iowa sports betting revenue up 345.6% year-on-year in September

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission reported sports betting revenue of $25.4m for September. That’s an increase of 345.6 per cent year-on-year and 76.4 per cent from August of this year, when the state reported a sports betting revenue of $14.4m. Online sports betting generated $21.2m in revenue; retail generated $4.2m.

Sports betting generated a handle of $200.2m, a 63.3 per cent increase from August but down 4.9 per cent compared to September 2021. Consumers spent $177.6m betting online and $22.6m at retail facilities.