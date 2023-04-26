ClutchBet launches in Colorado

Colorado is the second US state where ClutchBet is available.

The mobile online sportsbook has announced its launch via a partnership with The Wild Card Saloon & Casino.

US.- The online sportsbook ClutchBet, owned by BlueBet Holdings, has announced its launch in the state of Colorado via a partnership with The Wild Card Saloon & Casino. It’s the second US state where ClutchBet is available, following its launch in Iowa in 2022.

ClutchBet Lounges are open at Gary Dolphins Iron Bar, in Dubuque, The Leaderboard Sports Bar, in North Liberty, and Vine Tavern and Eatery, in Iowa City.

BlueBet chief executive officer, Bill Richmond, said: “We are excited to go live in Colorado, our second US state. It’s a homecoming for us, with ClutchBet’s headquarters located in downtown Denver. We’re really pleased with our progress in the US, as we move towards the next stage of our “Capital Lite” US market entry strategy.

“Our US team has worked hard to deliver a memorable betting experience for our US customers, who have responded strongly to our differentiated brand, with initial uptake very encouraging. The multijurisdictional capability of our scalable proprietary technology platform enables us to expand faster in the US and to progress our B2B Sportsbook-as-a-Solution offer, which is attracting interest from potential partners. I would like to congratulate and thank The Wild Card Saloon & Casino, our valued partners in Colorado, and the BlueBet team, who made this moment possible.”

Colorado sports betting handle drops to $425.1m in February

Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $425.1m in February. That’s a decrease of 22.3 per cent from January’s $547.2m handle and also a 3.5 per cent drop year-on-year.

Some $421.6m was wagered online and $3.5m at retail sportsbooks. The Colorado Department of Revenue reported gross gaming revenue of $22.6m, an increase of 15.3 per cent compared to February 2022. Online gaming revenue totalled $22.5m.